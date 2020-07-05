All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 1425 Brazos Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
1425 Brazos Dr
Last updated January 1 2020 at 7:25 AM

1425 Brazos Dr

1425 Brazos Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1425 Brazos Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Duplex in Mesquite! - Great duplex in a very nice location neat Town East Mall!

(RLNE5427686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 Brazos Dr have any available units?
1425 Brazos Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 1425 Brazos Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1425 Brazos Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 Brazos Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1425 Brazos Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1425 Brazos Dr offer parking?
No, 1425 Brazos Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1425 Brazos Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 Brazos Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 Brazos Dr have a pool?
No, 1425 Brazos Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1425 Brazos Dr have accessible units?
No, 1425 Brazos Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 Brazos Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 Brazos Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1425 Brazos Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1425 Brazos Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Watermark Apartments
2626 John West Rd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75150
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District