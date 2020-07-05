Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 1425 Brazos Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
1425 Brazos Dr
Last updated January 1 2020 at 7:25 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1425 Brazos Dr
1425 Brazos Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1425 Brazos Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Duplex in Mesquite! - Great duplex in a very nice location neat Town East Mall!
(RLNE5427686)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1425 Brazos Dr have any available units?
1425 Brazos Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesquite, TX
.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesquite Rent Report
.
Is 1425 Brazos Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1425 Brazos Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 Brazos Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1425 Brazos Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1425 Brazos Dr offer parking?
No, 1425 Brazos Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1425 Brazos Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 Brazos Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 Brazos Dr have a pool?
No, 1425 Brazos Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1425 Brazos Dr have accessible units?
No, 1425 Brazos Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 Brazos Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 Brazos Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1425 Brazos Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1425 Brazos Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Watermark Apartments
2626 John West Rd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75150
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150
Similar Pages
Mesquite 1 Bedrooms
Mesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with Parking
Mesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Towne Crossing
Apartments Near Colleges
Eastfield College
Amberton University
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District