1424 Monica Ln
1424 Monica Ln

1424 Monica Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1424 Monica Lane, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME IN MESQUITE WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS. CERAMIC FLOORING THROUGHOUT HOME. FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR. INCLUDES MAJOR APPLIANCES (NO REFRIGERATOR). CALL 972-584-1279 TO SCHEDULE VIEWINGS. * LEASE WITH OPTION TO BUY *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 Monica Ln have any available units?
1424 Monica Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1424 Monica Ln have?
Some of 1424 Monica Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 Monica Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1424 Monica Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 Monica Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1424 Monica Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 1424 Monica Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1424 Monica Ln offers parking.
Does 1424 Monica Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1424 Monica Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 Monica Ln have a pool?
No, 1424 Monica Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1424 Monica Ln have accessible units?
No, 1424 Monica Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 Monica Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1424 Monica Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

