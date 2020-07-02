1424 Monica Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking

BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME IN MESQUITE WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS. CERAMIC FLOORING THROUGHOUT HOME. FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR. INCLUDES MAJOR APPLIANCES (NO REFRIGERATOR). CALL 972-584-1279 TO SCHEDULE VIEWINGS. * LEASE WITH OPTION TO BUY *