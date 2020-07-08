All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 1421 Paula Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
1421 Paula Lane
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:08 AM

1421 Paula Lane

1421 Paula Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1421 Paula Lane, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nice house with 4BRs, large backyard. Ready to move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 Paula Lane have any available units?
1421 Paula Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 1421 Paula Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1421 Paula Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 Paula Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1421 Paula Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 1421 Paula Lane offer parking?
No, 1421 Paula Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1421 Paula Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 Paula Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 Paula Lane have a pool?
No, 1421 Paula Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1421 Paula Lane have accessible units?
No, 1421 Paula Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 Paula Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1421 Paula Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1421 Paula Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1421 Paula Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75149
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75149
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75149
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District