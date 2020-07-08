Rent Calculator
All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 1421 Paula Lane.
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
1421 Paula Lane
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:08 AM
1421 Paula Lane
1421 Paula Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1421 Paula Lane, Mesquite, TX 75149
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nice house with 4BRs, large backyard. Ready to move-in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1421 Paula Lane have any available units?
1421 Paula Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesquite, TX
.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesquite Rent Report
.
Is 1421 Paula Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1421 Paula Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 Paula Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1421 Paula Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesquite
.
Does 1421 Paula Lane offer parking?
No, 1421 Paula Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1421 Paula Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 Paula Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 Paula Lane have a pool?
No, 1421 Paula Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1421 Paula Lane have accessible units?
No, 1421 Paula Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 Paula Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1421 Paula Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1421 Paula Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1421 Paula Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
