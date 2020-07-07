All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 1420 Paintbrush Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
1420 Paintbrush Street
Last updated January 4 2020 at 7:47 AM

1420 Paintbrush Street

1420 Paintbrush Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1420 Paintbrush Street, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 Paintbrush Street have any available units?
1420 Paintbrush Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 1420 Paintbrush Street currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Paintbrush Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Paintbrush Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1420 Paintbrush Street is pet friendly.
Does 1420 Paintbrush Street offer parking?
No, 1420 Paintbrush Street does not offer parking.
Does 1420 Paintbrush Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 Paintbrush Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Paintbrush Street have a pool?
No, 1420 Paintbrush Street does not have a pool.
Does 1420 Paintbrush Street have accessible units?
No, 1420 Paintbrush Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Paintbrush Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 Paintbrush Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 Paintbrush Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1420 Paintbrush Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Move Cross Country
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Watermark Apartments
2626 John West Rd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75149
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District