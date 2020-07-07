All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 1407 Alta Vista Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
1407 Alta Vista Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1407 Alta Vista Street

1407 Alta Vista Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1407 Alta Vista Street, Mesquite, TX 75149
Northridge Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cozy 3 bedroom house with Fresh paint and Luxury plank flooring throughout house. Remodeled Kitchen and bathroom. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 Alta Vista Street have any available units?
1407 Alta Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1407 Alta Vista Street have?
Some of 1407 Alta Vista Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 Alta Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Alta Vista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 Alta Vista Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1407 Alta Vista Street is pet friendly.
Does 1407 Alta Vista Street offer parking?
Yes, 1407 Alta Vista Street offers parking.
Does 1407 Alta Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 Alta Vista Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 Alta Vista Street have a pool?
No, 1407 Alta Vista Street does not have a pool.
Does 1407 Alta Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 1407 Alta Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 Alta Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 Alta Vista Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Watermark Apartments
2626 John West Rd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75149
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150
Audubon Park
5800 Northwest Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District