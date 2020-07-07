1407 Alta Vista Street, Mesquite, TX 75149 Northridge Estates
Cozy 3 bedroom house with Fresh paint and Luxury plank flooring throughout house. Remodeled Kitchen and bathroom. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1407 Alta Vista Street have any available units?
1407 Alta Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1407 Alta Vista Street have?
Some of 1407 Alta Vista Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 Alta Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Alta Vista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 Alta Vista Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1407 Alta Vista Street is pet friendly.
Does 1407 Alta Vista Street offer parking?
Yes, 1407 Alta Vista Street offers parking.
Does 1407 Alta Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 Alta Vista Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 Alta Vista Street have a pool?
No, 1407 Alta Vista Street does not have a pool.
Does 1407 Alta Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 1407 Alta Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 Alta Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 Alta Vista Street does not have units with dishwashers.
