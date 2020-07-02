All apartments in Mesquite
1405 Crestridge Drive
1405 Crestridge Drive

1405 Crestridge Dr · No Longer Available
1405 Crestridge Dr, Mesquite, TX 75149
Northridge Estates

patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
oven
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Nice 3 bedroom brick home with new carpet and fresh paint. Central heat and AC, fenced yard and large covered patio. Close to Tisinger Elem school & park and minutes from 635 and convenient shopping options.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 1405 Crestridge Drive have any available units?
1405 Crestridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 Crestridge Drive have?
Some of 1405 Crestridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Crestridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Crestridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Crestridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1405 Crestridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 1405 Crestridge Drive offer parking?
No, 1405 Crestridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1405 Crestridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 Crestridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Crestridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1405 Crestridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1405 Crestridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1405 Crestridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Crestridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 Crestridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

