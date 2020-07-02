Nice 3 bedroom brick home with new carpet and fresh paint. Central heat and AC, fenced yard and large covered patio. Close to Tisinger Elem school & park and minutes from 635 and convenient shopping options.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1405 Crestridge Drive have any available units?
1405 Crestridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 Crestridge Drive have?
Some of 1405 Crestridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Crestridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Crestridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.