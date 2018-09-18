All apartments in Mesquite
1343 Matthew Drive
1343 Matthew Drive

1343 Mathew Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1343 Mathew Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**BUILT IN 2000**3 BEDROOMS,2 BATHROOMS,REAR ENTRY GARAGE FOR 2 CARS WITH ELECTRONIC OPENER, NEAR SCHOOLS,SHOPPING,DINING,CHURCHES,FREEWAYS & MUCH MORE...COME & SEE**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1343 Matthew Drive have any available units?
1343 Matthew Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1343 Matthew Drive have?
Some of 1343 Matthew Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1343 Matthew Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1343 Matthew Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1343 Matthew Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1343 Matthew Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 1343 Matthew Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1343 Matthew Drive offers parking.
Does 1343 Matthew Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1343 Matthew Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1343 Matthew Drive have a pool?
No, 1343 Matthew Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1343 Matthew Drive have accessible units?
No, 1343 Matthew Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1343 Matthew Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1343 Matthew Drive has units with dishwashers.

