All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 1338 Planters Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
1338 Planters Road
Last updated December 20 2019 at 9:34 PM
1338 Planters Road
1338 Planters Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
1338 Planters Rd, Mesquite, TX 75149
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1338 Planters Road have any available units?
1338 Planters Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesquite, TX
.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesquite Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1338 Planters Road have?
Some of 1338 Planters Road's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1338 Planters Road currently offering any rent specials?
1338 Planters Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1338 Planters Road pet-friendly?
No, 1338 Planters Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesquite
.
Does 1338 Planters Road offer parking?
Yes, 1338 Planters Road offers parking.
Does 1338 Planters Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1338 Planters Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1338 Planters Road have a pool?
No, 1338 Planters Road does not have a pool.
Does 1338 Planters Road have accessible units?
No, 1338 Planters Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1338 Planters Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1338 Planters Road has units with dishwashers.
