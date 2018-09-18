All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated March 2 2020

1337 Eastside Drive

1337 Eastside Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1337 Eastside Dr, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Mesquite has been completely renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home. Conveniently located close to shopping and a variety of restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

