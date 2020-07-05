Rent Calculator
1337 Devonshire Lane
1337 Devonshire Lane
1337 Devonshire Lane
·
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
1337 Devonshire Lane, Mesquite, TX 75150
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Great 3 Bedroom home with large rooms! Recently updated with laminate wood floors in living, dining and bedrooms, fresh paint and more. Large backyard with wood fence. Corner lot. Must see!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 1337 Devonshire Lane have any available units?
1337 Devonshire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Mesquite, TX
.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesquite Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1337 Devonshire Lane have?
Some of 1337 Devonshire Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 1337 Devonshire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1337 Devonshire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1337 Devonshire Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1337 Devonshire Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Mesquite
.
Does 1337 Devonshire Lane offer parking?
No, 1337 Devonshire Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1337 Devonshire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1337 Devonshire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1337 Devonshire Lane have a pool?
No, 1337 Devonshire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1337 Devonshire Lane have accessible units?
No, 1337 Devonshire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1337 Devonshire Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1337 Devonshire Lane has units with dishwashers.
