AVAILABLE NOW! Nice 3 bedroom brick home with easy care laminate flooring, Central heat and AC, garage and fenced yard. Close to Tisinger Elem school & park and minutes from 635 and convenient shopping options.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1334 Crestridge Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
What amenities does 1334 Crestridge Drive have?
Some of 1334 Crestridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1334 Crestridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1334 Crestridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.