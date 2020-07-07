All apartments in Mesquite
1334 Crestridge Drive
Last updated February 27 2020 at 1:53 AM

1334 Crestridge Drive

1334 Crestridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

1334 Crestridge Street, Mesquite, TX 75149
Northridge Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! Nice 3 bedroom brick home with easy care laminate flooring, Central heat and AC, garage and fenced yard. Close to Tisinger Elem school & park and minutes from 635 and convenient shopping options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

