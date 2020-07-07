All apartments in Mesquite
1314 Wisteria Way

1314 Wisteria Way · No Longer Available
Location

1314 Wisteria Way, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Completely renovated with lots of space and ready to move in! Roof, Hot Water Heater, Fence, Appliances, Ductwork, Blinds, Flooring, Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar all installed in 2019. Bathrooms remodeled in 2019. HVAC system only 3 years old! Extra enclosed porch and patio create flex spaces. Generous living area that can double as living and dining or large adaptable space for desks or play areas. Laundry room conveniently located close to bedrooms. Close to I-635, shopping and schools. SELECTION CRITERIA MUST BE SIGNED AND INCLUDED WITH APPLICATION PACKAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

