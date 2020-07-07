1314 Wisteria Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Completely renovated with lots of space and ready to move in! Roof, Hot Water Heater, Fence, Appliances, Ductwork, Blinds, Flooring, Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar all installed in 2019. Bathrooms remodeled in 2019. HVAC system only 3 years old! Extra enclosed porch and patio create flex spaces. Generous living area that can double as living and dining or large adaptable space for desks or play areas. Laundry room conveniently located close to bedrooms. Close to I-635, shopping and schools. SELECTION CRITERIA MUST BE SIGNED AND INCLUDED WITH APPLICATION PACKAGE.