Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
1312 Barbara Street
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:16 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1312 Barbara Street
1312 Barbara Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1312 Barbara Street, Mesquite, TX 75149
Northridge Estates
Amenities
parking
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Great location in Mesquite! Easy access to Highway 635 & 80. Located in a quiet neighborhood with mature trees. HUGE backyard, perfect for family gatherings. New water heater & AC.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1312 Barbara Street have any available units?
1312 Barbara Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
Mesquite, TX
.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Mesquite Rent Report
.
Is 1312 Barbara Street currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Barbara Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 Barbara Street pet-friendly?
No, 1312 Barbara Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
pet friendly listings in Mesquite
.
Does 1312 Barbara Street offer parking?
Yes, 1312 Barbara Street offers parking.
Does 1312 Barbara Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1312 Barbara Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 Barbara Street have a pool?
No, 1312 Barbara Street does not have a pool.
Does 1312 Barbara Street have accessible units?
No, 1312 Barbara Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 Barbara Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1312 Barbara Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1312 Barbara Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1312 Barbara Street has units with air conditioning.
