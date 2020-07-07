All apartments in Mesquite
1305 Candise Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1305 Candise Court

1305 Candise Court · No Longer Available
Location

1305 Candise Court, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
concierge
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Mesquite features new vinyl and carpet flooring, new paint, W/D connections, a big fenced backyard, and a carport. The home sits on a quiet street with big, established trees and is near a variety of establishments including 7-Eleven, Bruton Food Beer & Wine, Metro by T-Mobile, and others. It is also located a short drive from McWhorter Elementary School and Park, and 635 for an easy commute.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Candise Court have any available units?
1305 Candise Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 Candise Court have?
Some of 1305 Candise Court's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Candise Court currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Candise Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Candise Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 Candise Court is pet friendly.
Does 1305 Candise Court offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Candise Court offers parking.
Does 1305 Candise Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Candise Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Candise Court have a pool?
No, 1305 Candise Court does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Candise Court have accessible units?
No, 1305 Candise Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Candise Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 Candise Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
