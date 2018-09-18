All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated January 29 2020 at 2:30 AM

1304 Matthew Drive

1304 Mathew Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1304 Mathew Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 Matthew Drive have any available units?
1304 Matthew Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1304 Matthew Drive have?
Some of 1304 Matthew Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 Matthew Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Matthew Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Matthew Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1304 Matthew Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 1304 Matthew Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1304 Matthew Drive offers parking.
Does 1304 Matthew Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 Matthew Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Matthew Drive have a pool?
No, 1304 Matthew Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1304 Matthew Drive have accessible units?
No, 1304 Matthew Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Matthew Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1304 Matthew Drive has units with dishwashers.

