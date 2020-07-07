All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 1261 Redman Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
1261 Redman Avenue
Last updated September 7 2019 at 10:49 PM

1261 Redman Avenue

1261 Redman Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1261 Redman Avenue, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1261 Redman Avenue have any available units?
1261 Redman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 1261 Redman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1261 Redman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1261 Redman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1261 Redman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 1261 Redman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1261 Redman Avenue offers parking.
Does 1261 Redman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1261 Redman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1261 Redman Avenue have a pool?
No, 1261 Redman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1261 Redman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1261 Redman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1261 Redman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1261 Redman Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1261 Redman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1261 Redman Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75150
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67
Mesquite, TX 75150
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150
Audubon Park
5800 Northwest Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District