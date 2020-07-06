1220 Chapman Dr

Amenities

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Mesquite includes ceiling fans, laminate and vinyl flooring, appliances, central heat/air, W/D connections, a fenced-in backyard and a carport. The home is located near Planet Fitness, Howard's Catfish, Seven Star Food Store, Dollar General, Rutherford Elementary School, Park, and Recreation Center. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824.



Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.