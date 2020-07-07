All apartments in Mesquite
1213 Candise Ct
1213 Candise Ct

1213 Candise Court · No Longer Available
Location

1213 Candise Court, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Mesquite includes ceiling fans, vinyl flooring, W/D connections, appliances, central heat/air, and a fenced-in backyard. The home is located near Seabourn Elementary School, West Mesquite High School, Mesquite Convention Center and the Mesquite Championship Rodeo! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

