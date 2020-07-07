All apartments in Mesquite
Location

1212 Juanita Street, Mesquite, TX 75149
Northridge Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Mesquite includes ceiling fans, laminate and ceramic tile flooring, W/D connections, appliances, central heat/air, carport parking and a fenced-in backyard with storage. The home is located near DeBusk Park, full of adventurous walking/biking trails, and dining such as Texas Roadhouse and Joe's Crab Shack. It offers super easy access to 635 for a quick commute. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Juanita St have any available units?
1212 Juanita St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 Juanita St have?
Some of 1212 Juanita St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Juanita St currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Juanita St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Juanita St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1212 Juanita St is pet friendly.
Does 1212 Juanita St offer parking?
Yes, 1212 Juanita St offers parking.
Does 1212 Juanita St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 Juanita St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Juanita St have a pool?
No, 1212 Juanita St does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Juanita St have accessible units?
No, 1212 Juanita St does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Juanita St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1212 Juanita St does not have units with dishwashers.

