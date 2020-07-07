All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated July 21 2019 at 2:37 AM

1206 Thistle Drive

1206 Thistle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1206 Thistle Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

Nice area! Updated home, featuring granite countertop, energy-efficient lowE windows! Move-in ready, see to appreciate! No section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Thistle Drive have any available units?
1206 Thistle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1206 Thistle Drive have?
Some of 1206 Thistle Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 Thistle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Thistle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Thistle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1206 Thistle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 1206 Thistle Drive offer parking?
No, 1206 Thistle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1206 Thistle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 Thistle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Thistle Drive have a pool?
No, 1206 Thistle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1206 Thistle Drive have accessible units?
No, 1206 Thistle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Thistle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1206 Thistle Drive has units with dishwashers.

