Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1119 Powell Road

1119 Powell Road · No Longer Available
Location

1119 Powell Road, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Mesquite features laminate and vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, central heat/air, off-street parking, and a fenced-in front yard. The home is in a central location near Mesquite Championship Rodeo, Seabourn Elementary School and West Mesquite High School, along with tons of shopping and dining at Walmart Neighborhood Market, Griff's Hamburgers, IHOP, Whataburger and more!

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 Powell Road have any available units?
1119 Powell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1119 Powell Road have?
Some of 1119 Powell Road's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 Powell Road currently offering any rent specials?
1119 Powell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 Powell Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1119 Powell Road is pet friendly.
Does 1119 Powell Road offer parking?
No, 1119 Powell Road does not offer parking.
Does 1119 Powell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1119 Powell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 Powell Road have a pool?
No, 1119 Powell Road does not have a pool.
Does 1119 Powell Road have accessible units?
No, 1119 Powell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 Powell Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1119 Powell Road does not have units with dishwashers.

