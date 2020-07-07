All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:30 AM

1117 Primrose Street

1117 Primrose Street · No Longer Available
Location

1117 Primrose Street, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice and clean 3 beds, 2 baths, 2 car garage, granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 Primrose Street have any available units?
1117 Primrose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1117 Primrose Street have?
Some of 1117 Primrose Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 Primrose Street currently offering any rent specials?
1117 Primrose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 Primrose Street pet-friendly?
No, 1117 Primrose Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 1117 Primrose Street offer parking?
Yes, 1117 Primrose Street offers parking.
Does 1117 Primrose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 Primrose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 Primrose Street have a pool?
No, 1117 Primrose Street does not have a pool.
Does 1117 Primrose Street have accessible units?
No, 1117 Primrose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 Primrose Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1117 Primrose Street has units with dishwashers.

