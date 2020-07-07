1101 Vista Dr

Amenities

This dog and cat friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home features laminate and vinyl flooring, new modern paint, central heat and air, ceiling fans throughout, washer and dryer connections, and a fenced backyard with a one-car garage for a car or storage. [SBH-C] It is located near Dollar General, Planet Fitness, Pioneer Mini Mart, Agnew Middle School, Agnew Jr. High School and Agnew Park, Boomer Jack's Bar & Grill, and much more! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



