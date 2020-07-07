All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 1101 Vista Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
1101 Vista Dr
Last updated February 2 2020 at 8:38 AM

1101 Vista Dr

1101 Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1101 Vista Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
gym
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This dog and cat friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home features laminate and vinyl flooring, new modern paint, central heat and air, ceiling fans throughout, washer and dryer connections, and a fenced backyard with a one-car garage for a car or storage. [SBH-C] It is located near Dollar General, Planet Fitness, Pioneer Mini Mart, Agnew Middle School, Agnew Jr. High School and Agnew Park, Boomer Jack's Bar & Grill, and much more! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Vista Dr have any available units?
1101 Vista Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 Vista Dr have?
Some of 1101 Vista Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 Vista Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Vista Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Vista Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1101 Vista Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1101 Vista Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1101 Vista Dr offers parking.
Does 1101 Vista Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 Vista Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Vista Dr have a pool?
No, 1101 Vista Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1101 Vista Dr have accessible units?
No, 1101 Vista Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Vista Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 Vista Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Audubon Park
5800 Northwest Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75149
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District