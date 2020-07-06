1100 Miranda Drive

Charming 3 bedroom home. Large living area, office or optional 4th bedroom. Large back yard, beautiful large trees in front. Storage shed in back yard. Perfect home for someone looking to rent in Mesquite!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
