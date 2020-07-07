Rent Calculator
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
109 Montego Drive
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
109 Montego Drive
109 Montego Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
109 Montego Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
SECTION 8 ACCEPTED! Fresh interior paint, NEW carpet, NEW wood look flooring, NEW ceiling fans & lighting features, & Designer Counter tops in the kitchen. MUST SEE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 109 Montego Drive have any available units?
109 Montego Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Mesquite, TX
.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesquite Rent Report
.
What amenities does 109 Montego Drive have?
Some of 109 Montego Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 109 Montego Drive currently offering any rent specials?
109 Montego Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Montego Drive pet-friendly?
No, 109 Montego Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesquite
.
Does 109 Montego Drive offer parking?
Yes, 109 Montego Drive offers parking.
Does 109 Montego Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Montego Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Montego Drive have a pool?
No, 109 Montego Drive does not have a pool.
Does 109 Montego Drive have accessible units?
No, 109 Montego Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Montego Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Montego Drive has units with dishwashers.
