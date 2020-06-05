1035 Thistle Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Mesquite has been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We've updated the AC system and water heater to insure you're comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.



Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home. Conveniently located close to shopping and a variety of restaurants. Easy access to major highways.