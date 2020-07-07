1027 Caladium Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 gym on-site laundry parking

This dog and cat-friendly 5 bed, 1.5 bath house in Mesquite features new modern paint, new vinyl flooring and ceramic tile, ceiling fans, W/D connections in a separate laundry room, appliances, central heat/air, and a fenced in backyard. [TT-B] The home is conveniently located near Rutherford Elementary School, Park, and Recreation Center, Planet Fitness, Howard's Catfish, Seven Star Food Store and Dollar General. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



