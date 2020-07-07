All apartments in Mesquite
1027 Caladium Dr

1027 Caladium Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1027 Caladium Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
gym
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
on-site laundry
parking
This dog and cat-friendly 5 bed, 1.5 bath house in Mesquite features new modern paint, new vinyl flooring and ceramic tile, ceiling fans, W/D connections in a separate laundry room, appliances, central heat/air, and a fenced in backyard. [TT-B] The home is conveniently located near Rutherford Elementary School, Park, and Recreation Center, Planet Fitness, Howard's Catfish, Seven Star Food Store and Dollar General. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an
application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1027 Caladium Dr have any available units?
1027 Caladium Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1027 Caladium Dr have?
Some of 1027 Caladium Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1027 Caladium Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1027 Caladium Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1027 Caladium Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1027 Caladium Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1027 Caladium Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1027 Caladium Dr offers parking.
Does 1027 Caladium Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1027 Caladium Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1027 Caladium Dr have a pool?
No, 1027 Caladium Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1027 Caladium Dr have accessible units?
No, 1027 Caladium Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1027 Caladium Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1027 Caladium Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

