1020 Old Barn Lane
1020 Old Barn Lane

1020 Old Barn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1020 Old Barn Lane, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Old Barn Lane have any available units?
1020 Old Barn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 1020 Old Barn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Old Barn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Old Barn Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1020 Old Barn Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1020 Old Barn Lane offer parking?
No, 1020 Old Barn Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1020 Old Barn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 Old Barn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Old Barn Lane have a pool?
No, 1020 Old Barn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1020 Old Barn Lane have accessible units?
No, 1020 Old Barn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Old Barn Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 Old Barn Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 Old Barn Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1020 Old Barn Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

