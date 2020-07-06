All apartments in Mesquite
1016 Buckeye Drive
Last updated September 17 2019 at 6:56 AM

1016 Buckeye Drive

1016 Buckeye Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1016 Buckeye Drive, Mesquite, TX 75181
Creek Crossing Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely updated Creek Crossing home. All tile floors. Beautiful red brick fireplace. Make this beautiful house your next home. Owner requires a 2 year lease. Pets & their deposit considered on an individual basis. PayPal link at LindaWaller. com. Application & rental criteria uploaded to document storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

