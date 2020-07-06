1016 Buckeye Drive, Mesquite, TX 75181 Creek Crossing Estates
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely updated Creek Crossing home. All tile floors. Beautiful red brick fireplace. Make this beautiful house your next home. Owner requires a 2 year lease. Pets & their deposit considered on an individual basis. PayPal link at LindaWaller. com. Application & rental criteria uploaded to document storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1016 Buckeye Drive have any available units?
1016 Buckeye Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1016 Buckeye Drive have?
Some of 1016 Buckeye Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 Buckeye Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1016 Buckeye Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 Buckeye Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1016 Buckeye Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1016 Buckeye Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1016 Buckeye Drive offers parking.
Does 1016 Buckeye Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 Buckeye Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 Buckeye Drive have a pool?
No, 1016 Buckeye Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1016 Buckeye Drive have accessible units?
No, 1016 Buckeye Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 Buckeye Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1016 Buckeye Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)