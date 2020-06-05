1010 Appleblossom Lane

Charming remodeled three bedroom, two bathroom home, ready for move in! Beautiful new floors with open floor plan to kitchen and living area. The home is a MUST SEE! Close to nearby schools and shopping center-restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
