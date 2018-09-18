All apartments in Mesquite
Location

1007 Creighton Court, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Mesquite, Texas. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,512.00 sq ft of living space. Features include hardwood floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with all black appliances, 1 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 Creighton Court have any available units?
1007 Creighton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1007 Creighton Court have?
Some of 1007 Creighton Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 Creighton Court currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Creighton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Creighton Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1007 Creighton Court is pet friendly.
Does 1007 Creighton Court offer parking?
Yes, 1007 Creighton Court offers parking.
Does 1007 Creighton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 Creighton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Creighton Court have a pool?
No, 1007 Creighton Court does not have a pool.
Does 1007 Creighton Court have accessible units?
No, 1007 Creighton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Creighton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 Creighton Court does not have units with dishwashers.

