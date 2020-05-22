Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 1005 Via Balboa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
1005 Via Balboa
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:05 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1005 Via Balboa
1005 Via Balboa
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1005 Via Balboa, Mesquite, TX 75150
Palos Verdes
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH HIGH CEILINGS, EXELLENT SIZE HOME FOR ENTRETAINING WITH A HUGE BACK YARD DECK FRESHLY RENOVATED , CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHIPPING CENTERS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1005 Via Balboa have any available units?
1005 Via Balboa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesquite, TX
.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesquite Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1005 Via Balboa have?
Some of 1005 Via Balboa's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1005 Via Balboa currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Via Balboa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Via Balboa pet-friendly?
No, 1005 Via Balboa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesquite
.
Does 1005 Via Balboa offer parking?
Yes, 1005 Via Balboa offers parking.
Does 1005 Via Balboa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Via Balboa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Via Balboa have a pool?
No, 1005 Via Balboa does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Via Balboa have accessible units?
No, 1005 Via Balboa does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Via Balboa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1005 Via Balboa has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75149
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Similar Pages
Mesquite 1 Bedrooms
Mesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with Parking
Mesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Towne Crossing
Apartments Near Colleges
Eastfield College
Amberton University
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District