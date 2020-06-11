All apartments in Melissa
Melissa, TX
4202 Oak Bluff Road
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:22 AM

4202 Oak Bluff Road

4202 Oak Bluff Road · (817) 422-3322
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4202 Oak Bluff Road, Melissa, TX 75454

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
SIGNED LEASE PENDING MOVE IN. STUNNING HOME FOR LEASE! 4-bed 4-bath w- formals in Collin County! Custom exterior brick & stone elevation, landscape & trees make a beautiful curb appeal! Extensive hand-scraped hardwood floors! Soaring ceilings! Spacious granite kitchen featuring beautiful stainless appliance package including refrigerator! Extensive Austin stone fireplace! Great open concept w- spacious LOADED kitchen overlooking main living & breakfast nook. GORGEOUS kitchen equipped w- granite countertops, SS appliances, ample counter space, walk-in pantry & HUGE breakfast bar! Game room! Beautiful home office space! Gorgeous master suite! New-ish carpet upstairs! Large fenced yard! Beautiful landscaping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4202 Oak Bluff Road have any available units?
4202 Oak Bluff Road has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4202 Oak Bluff Road have?
Some of 4202 Oak Bluff Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4202 Oak Bluff Road currently offering any rent specials?
4202 Oak Bluff Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4202 Oak Bluff Road pet-friendly?
No, 4202 Oak Bluff Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Melissa.
Does 4202 Oak Bluff Road offer parking?
Yes, 4202 Oak Bluff Road does offer parking.
Does 4202 Oak Bluff Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4202 Oak Bluff Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4202 Oak Bluff Road have a pool?
No, 4202 Oak Bluff Road does not have a pool.
Does 4202 Oak Bluff Road have accessible units?
No, 4202 Oak Bluff Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4202 Oak Bluff Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4202 Oak Bluff Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4202 Oak Bluff Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4202 Oak Bluff Road does not have units with air conditioning.
