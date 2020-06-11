4202 Oak Bluff Road

Amenities
SIGNED LEASE PENDING MOVE IN. STUNNING HOME FOR LEASE! 4-bed 4-bath w- formals in Collin County! Custom exterior brick & stone elevation, landscape & trees make a beautiful curb appeal! Extensive hand-scraped hardwood floors! Soaring ceilings! Spacious granite kitchen featuring beautiful stainless appliance package including refrigerator! Extensive Austin stone fireplace! Great open concept w- spacious LOADED kitchen overlooking main living & breakfast nook. GORGEOUS kitchen equipped w- granite countertops, SS appliances, ample counter space, walk-in pantry & HUGE breakfast bar! Game room! Beautiful home office space! Gorgeous master suite! New-ish carpet upstairs! Large fenced yard! Beautiful landscaping!