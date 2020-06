Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters Property Amenities accessible playground pool

Beautiful 1-story with 4-bedroom & 2 full baths home on a corner lot. Carpet free for easier cleaning and maintainance. Front bdrm with French doors could be office - has closet. Master bedroom separated fr secondary bdrms for privacy. This home is VA HANDICAP APPROVED Accessible. Granite counter tops, GAS Fireplace, and appliances with oil rubbed light fixtures and crown molding. Within walking distance to community pool & playground. Just off I-75. Ready to move in.