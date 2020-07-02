2903 Madison Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool

Beautifully Updated 2 story in highly sought after Liberty Subdivision featuring high ceilings and a lot of natural light. Offers 5 bedrooms 3.5 baths, a nice sized kitchen that opens to the living room with separate but connected dining room. Many new light fixtures throughout. Covered back patio with a spacious backyard makes for enjoyable outside entertaining. Just a couple of blocks away from private fishing ponds, gazebo, basketball hanger, playground, resort-style community pool, and splash pad! Great location! Highly Rated Melissa ISD schools!