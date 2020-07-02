All apartments in Melissa
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

2903 Madison Drive

2903 Madison Drive · (972) 732-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2903 Madison Drive, Melissa, TX 75454

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3264 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
Beautifully Updated 2 story in highly sought after Liberty Subdivision featuring high ceilings and a lot of natural light. Offers 5 bedrooms 3.5 baths, a nice sized kitchen that opens to the living room with separate but connected dining room. Many new light fixtures throughout. Covered back patio with a spacious backyard makes for enjoyable outside entertaining. Just a couple of blocks away from private fishing ponds, gazebo, basketball hanger, playground, resort-style community pool, and splash pad! Great location! Highly Rated Melissa ISD schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2903 Madison Drive have any available units?
2903 Madison Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2903 Madison Drive have?
Some of 2903 Madison Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2903 Madison Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2903 Madison Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2903 Madison Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2903 Madison Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Melissa.
Does 2903 Madison Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2903 Madison Drive offers parking.
Does 2903 Madison Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2903 Madison Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2903 Madison Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2903 Madison Drive has a pool.
Does 2903 Madison Drive have accessible units?
No, 2903 Madison Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2903 Madison Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2903 Madison Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2903 Madison Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2903 Madison Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
