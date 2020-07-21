Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Medina County
Find more places like 345 Perch Horizon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Medina County, TX
/
345 Perch Horizon
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:10 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
345 Perch Horizon
345 Perch Horizon
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
345 Perch Horizon, Medina County, TX 78253
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Lawn Maintenance Included -
(RLNE4286255)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 345 Perch Horizon have any available units?
345 Perch Horizon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Medina County, TX
.
Is 345 Perch Horizon currently offering any rent specials?
345 Perch Horizon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Perch Horizon pet-friendly?
No, 345 Perch Horizon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Medina County
.
Does 345 Perch Horizon offer parking?
No, 345 Perch Horizon does not offer parking.
Does 345 Perch Horizon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 Perch Horizon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Perch Horizon have a pool?
No, 345 Perch Horizon does not have a pool.
Does 345 Perch Horizon have accessible units?
No, 345 Perch Horizon does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Perch Horizon have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 Perch Horizon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 345 Perch Horizon have units with air conditioning?
No, 345 Perch Horizon does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Country Villa Apartments
211 Meadow Dr
Castroville, TX 78009
Similar Pages
Bexar County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Schertz, TX
Converse, TX
Uvalde, TX
Alamo Heights, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Selma, TX
Leon Valley, TX
Floresville, TX
Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
Balcones Heights, TX
Windcrest, TX
Bulverde, TX
Castroville, TX
Helotes, TX
Kerrville, TX
Timberwood Park, TX
Pleasanton, TX
Canyon Lake, TX
Kirby, TX
Cibolo, TX
Fredericksburg, TX
Wimberley, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
Southwest Texas Junior College