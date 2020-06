Amenities

NEAT & WELL MAINTAINED MCQUEENEY PROPERTY, Three bedroom and two bath with attached one car garage. Great location, outside of New Braunfels in McQueeney area, easy access to San Antonio, New Braunfels, Seguin, San Marcos, or surrounding areas. Appliances are included as well as washer and dryer. Also a separate storage Building available. Continuous flooring through out the house gives this property on more modern look as well as the neutral paint color. Easy to show, call today.