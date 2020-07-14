All apartments in McKinney
McKinney, TX
Rustic on McKinney
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:03 AM

Rustic on McKinney

2700 N Brook Dr · (317) 854-4567
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Fall Into Savings: 1/2 month free on selected units
Location

2700 N Brook Dr, McKinney, TX 75070

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 183 · Avail. Sep 2

$959

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Unit 036 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,059

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Unit 212 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,059

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 099 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,149

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 929 sqft

Unit 246 · Avail. now

$1,149

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 929 sqft

Unit 231 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,149

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 929 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rustic on McKinney.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
furnished
bathtub
carpet
microwave
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at The Rustic of McKinney Apartments located in McKinney, TX. Our unparalleled location, our lavish collection of amenities, and our caliber of resident services offer you much more than an apartment community. The Rustic of McKinney offers a lifestyle from the inside, out. Each resident enjoys home features such as private patios, loads of closet space, upgraded appliances, crown molding and wood burning fireplaces in select homes. Our apartments feature a swimming pool, fitness center, lighted tennis courts and a clubroom. And let's not be bashful about our beautiful city, home to some of the nation's most successful businesses and industrial leaders, multiple prize-winning parks, high quality schools, and cultural abundance. Stop by today for a tour.

The Rustic of McKinney is proud to support The United Nations Children's Fund. UNICEF works in more than 190 countries and territories to put children first

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rustic on McKinney have any available units?
Rustic on McKinney has 17 units available starting at $959 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does Rustic on McKinney have?
Some of Rustic on McKinney's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rustic on McKinney currently offering any rent specials?
Rustic on McKinney is offering the following rent specials: Fall Into Savings: 1/2 month free on selected units
Is Rustic on McKinney pet-friendly?
Yes, Rustic on McKinney is pet friendly.
Does Rustic on McKinney offer parking?
Yes, Rustic on McKinney offers parking.
Does Rustic on McKinney have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rustic on McKinney does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rustic on McKinney have a pool?
Yes, Rustic on McKinney has a pool.
Does Rustic on McKinney have accessible units?
No, Rustic on McKinney does not have accessible units.
Does Rustic on McKinney have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rustic on McKinney has units with dishwashers.
