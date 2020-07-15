All apartments in McKinney
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:59 AM

Parkside at Craig Ranch

6130 Alma Rd · (972) 694-6605
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6130 Alma Rd, McKinney, TX 75070

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 2404 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 497 sqft

Unit 2485 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 497 sqft

Unit 1325 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 497 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 2230 · Avail. Aug 20

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Unit 2383 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 604 sqft

Unit 2120 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2445 · Avail. now

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1051 sqft

Unit 2465 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1051 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkside at Craig Ranch.

Amenities

w/d hookup
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
volleyball court
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
community garden
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
putting green
tennis court
yoga
Parkside at Craig Ranch is a unique community of McKinney, TX apartments, nestled in the center of an area that is perfect for everyone from families, to active adults and busy professionals. Everything from exclusive shopping and fine dining to a golf course, ball field, and soccer complex are within easy distance of our apartments, so all the best the area has to offer is just minutes away. If you have been searching for upscale urban apartments that are pet-friendly, expansive, and stylishly appointed, look no further than Parkside at Craig Ranch. We offer a variety of floor plans ranging in size from 324 square feet to 1,591 square feet, with efficiency, one-, and two-bedroom options. Inside you will find garden tubs, granite or quartz countertops, wood-style floors, and USB outlets. Our community boasts a fire pit with seating, a wellness studio, an enclosed on-site pet park, and a sparkling pool with cabanas, along with much, much more. Don’t wait any longer to discover everything that Parkside at Craig Ranch has in store for you. Contact our staff today for availability and to schedule a tour of our apartments for rent in McKinney, TX.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.25x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (studio), $250 (1 bedroom), $350 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $75 (studio), $100 (1 bedroom), $125 (2 bedroom) - Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
Parking Details: Parking Garage: Included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkside at Craig Ranch have any available units?
Parkside at Craig Ranch has 12 units available starting at $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does Parkside at Craig Ranch have?
Some of Parkside at Craig Ranch's amenities include w/d hookup, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkside at Craig Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
Parkside at Craig Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkside at Craig Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkside at Craig Ranch is pet friendly.
Does Parkside at Craig Ranch offer parking?
Yes, Parkside at Craig Ranch offers parking.
Does Parkside at Craig Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parkside at Craig Ranch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkside at Craig Ranch have a pool?
Yes, Parkside at Craig Ranch has a pool.
Does Parkside at Craig Ranch have accessible units?
No, Parkside at Craig Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does Parkside at Craig Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkside at Craig Ranch has units with dishwashers.
