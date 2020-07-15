Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage volleyball court cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance business center community garden courtyard dog grooming area e-payments internet access key fob access lobby online portal package receiving putting green tennis court yoga

Parkside at Craig Ranch is a unique community of McKinney, TX apartments, nestled in the center of an area that is perfect for everyone from families, to active adults and busy professionals. Everything from exclusive shopping and fine dining to a golf course, ball field, and soccer complex are within easy distance of our apartments, so all the best the area has to offer is just minutes away. If you have been searching for upscale urban apartments that are pet-friendly, expansive, and stylishly appointed, look no further than Parkside at Craig Ranch. We offer a variety of floor plans ranging in size from 324 square feet to 1,591 square feet, with efficiency, one-, and two-bedroom options. Inside you will find garden tubs, granite or quartz countertops, wood-style floors, and USB outlets. Our community boasts a fire pit with seating, a wellness studio, an enclosed on-site pet park, and a sparkling pool with cabanas, along with much, much more. Don’t wait any longer to discover everything that Parkside at Craig Ranch has in store for you. Contact our staff today for availability and to schedule a tour of our apartments for rent in McKinney, TX.