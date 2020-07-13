All apartments in McKinney
McKinney Village at the Medical District
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:29 PM

McKinney Village at the Medical District

Open Now until 6pm
201 McKinney St · (972) 635-0853
Rent Savings
$500 Off First Month Rent!
Location

201 McKinney St, McKinney, TX 75069

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 1214 · Avail. now

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 2249 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 2350 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

Unit 1304 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2367 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Unit 1317 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,456

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Unit 1125 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,486

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from McKinney Village at the Medical District.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
pet friendly
community garden
dog park
trash valet
McKinney Village is an urban mixed-use district located in the heart of the Medical Center of McKinney hospital with high-quality village-style residential buildings, neighborhood retail and future office spaces. By combining these various uses together on a walk-able and lavishly planted streetscape system, McKinney Village has a small town feel with a great regional location. McKinney Village features private, fenced porches, well-appointed commuter sidewalks, town-home floor plans and luxurious amenity spaces. Immerse yourself in our refreshing pool, stay fit in our premier fitness studio and relax among nature in one of our many luscious courtyards. Our luxury studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments and townhomes are located in McKinney ISD and are a quick commute to Allen, Frisco, Plano and Fairview, TX. Private entrances and garages make our apartment community feel more like home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
fee: 350.00
restrictions: We welcome pets! There is $25/per pet rent and $350/per pet fee. Some breed restrictions apply. Please call for more information.
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $45/month. Covered Parking and private garages available. Please call for more parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does McKinney Village at the Medical District have any available units?
McKinney Village at the Medical District has 22 units available starting at $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does McKinney Village at the Medical District have?
Some of McKinney Village at the Medical District's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is McKinney Village at the Medical District currently offering any rent specials?
McKinney Village at the Medical District is offering the following rent specials: $500 Off First Month Rent!
Is McKinney Village at the Medical District pet-friendly?
Yes, McKinney Village at the Medical District is pet friendly.
Does McKinney Village at the Medical District offer parking?
Yes, McKinney Village at the Medical District offers parking.
Does McKinney Village at the Medical District have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, McKinney Village at the Medical District offers units with in unit laundry.
Does McKinney Village at the Medical District have a pool?
Yes, McKinney Village at the Medical District has a pool.
Does McKinney Village at the Medical District have accessible units?
No, McKinney Village at the Medical District does not have accessible units.
Does McKinney Village at the Medical District have units with dishwashers?
No, McKinney Village at the Medical District does not have units with dishwashers.
