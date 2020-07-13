McKinney Village at the Medical District

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bike storage garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly community garden dog park trash valet

McKinney Village is an urban mixed-use district located in the heart of the Medical Center of McKinney hospital with high-quality village-style residential buildings, neighborhood retail and future office spaces. By combining these various uses together on a walk-able and lavishly planted streetscape system, McKinney Village has a small town feel with a great regional location. McKinney Village features private, fenced porches, well-appointed commuter sidewalks, town-home floor plans and luxurious amenity spaces. Immerse yourself in our refreshing pool, stay fit in our premier fitness studio and relax among nature in one of our many luscious courtyards. Our luxury studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments and townhomes are located in McKinney ISD and are a quick commute to Allen, Frisco, Plano and Fairview, TX. Private entrances and garages make our apartment community feel more like home!