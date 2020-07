Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking 24hr gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup ceiling fan extra storage oven range Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill dogs allowed cats allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly hot tub

Heritage Place Apartments… Where lifestyle meets location! We offer one and two bedroom apartment homes, a host of highly desirable amenities and a location that can only be described as ideal. Our homes offer fully equipped kitchens, spacious interiors and vaulted ceilings. Residents enjoy refreshing swimming pool, fitness center and relaxing picnic area with grills. Heritage Place is just minutes from University Drive, major shopping, fine dining, downtown Mckinney and dozens of recreational and entertainment opportunities. If convenience is high on your list, Heritage Place should be your home...lease today!