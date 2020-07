Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool bbq/grill parking on-site laundry courtyard hot tub online portal playground volleyball court

Located in a residential area in McKinney, Texas, our lushly landscaped community offers residents many amenities that make it a great place to call home! Our spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes were designed especially for your comfort and convenience and offer fireplaces, handy touches such as walk-in closets and a patio or balcony. Our pet friendly community features two refreshing swimming pools, fitness center and play area that offer you a chance to unwind and socialize with your neighbors. We are conveniently located just minutes from Central Expressway, Westgate Shopping Center and many dining venues. Tour today and discover why our residents love to call Bent Creek home!