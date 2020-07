Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this nice, bright & clean home...it won't last long! Fabulous open floorplan with a spacious kitchen that has a nice-sized breakfast bar area, tons of cabinet & counter space, tile backsplash & built-in microwave. Large family room with fireplace, large master bedroom and bath with jetted tub & walk-in closets. Lots of room to roam in the backyard with a covered patio. Fresh carpet recently installed.