Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9933 Wild Ginger Drive

9933 Wild Ginger Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9933 Wild Ginger Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
game room
Spectacular 4 bed, 2 bath, 2,683 sq. ft, 2 story home in McKinney, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Huge island kitchen with tons of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Cozy breakfast area. Magnificent living room with soaring ceilings. Formal dining room. Spectacular master suite features luxurious tub and separate shower. Large game room. Backyard Oasis features lovely pool! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9933 Wild Ginger Drive have any available units?
9933 Wild Ginger Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9933 Wild Ginger Drive have?
Some of 9933 Wild Ginger Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9933 Wild Ginger Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9933 Wild Ginger Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9933 Wild Ginger Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9933 Wild Ginger Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9933 Wild Ginger Drive offer parking?
No, 9933 Wild Ginger Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9933 Wild Ginger Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9933 Wild Ginger Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9933 Wild Ginger Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9933 Wild Ginger Drive has a pool.
Does 9933 Wild Ginger Drive have accessible units?
No, 9933 Wild Ginger Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9933 Wild Ginger Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9933 Wild Ginger Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

