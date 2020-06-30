Rent Calculator
9928 Carter Drive
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:02 AM
1 of 1
9928 Carter Drive
9928 Carter Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9928 Carter Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9928 Carter Drive have any available units?
9928 Carter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
Is 9928 Carter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9928 Carter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9928 Carter Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9928 Carter Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 9928 Carter Drive offer parking?
No, 9928 Carter Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9928 Carter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9928 Carter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9928 Carter Drive have a pool?
No, 9928 Carter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9928 Carter Drive have accessible units?
No, 9928 Carter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9928 Carter Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9928 Carter Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9928 Carter Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9928 Carter Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
