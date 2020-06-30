All apartments in McKinney
9928 Carter Drive

9928 Carter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9928 Carter Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9928 Carter Drive have any available units?
9928 Carter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 9928 Carter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9928 Carter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9928 Carter Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9928 Carter Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9928 Carter Drive offer parking?
No, 9928 Carter Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9928 Carter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9928 Carter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9928 Carter Drive have a pool?
No, 9928 Carter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9928 Carter Drive have accessible units?
No, 9928 Carter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9928 Carter Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9928 Carter Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9928 Carter Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9928 Carter Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

