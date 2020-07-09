All apartments in McKinney
Last updated May 11 2020 at 1:06 AM

9913 Fillmore Drive

9913 Fillmore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9913 Fillmore Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Frisco ISD! A lot more space than you expect for a small house. Great family room, great kitchen, plantation shutters, huge backyard! Convenient to all shopping, parks, schools. Move-in ready! Great house to call home! MUST see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9913 Fillmore Drive have any available units?
9913 Fillmore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 9913 Fillmore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9913 Fillmore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9913 Fillmore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9913 Fillmore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9913 Fillmore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9913 Fillmore Drive offers parking.
Does 9913 Fillmore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9913 Fillmore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9913 Fillmore Drive have a pool?
No, 9913 Fillmore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9913 Fillmore Drive have accessible units?
No, 9913 Fillmore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9913 Fillmore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9913 Fillmore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9913 Fillmore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9913 Fillmore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

