McKinney, TX
9908 Tanglebrush Dr
Last updated July 2 2020 at 11:03 PM

9908 Tanglebrush Dr

9908 Tanglebrush Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9908 Tanglebrush Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in McKinney is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9908 Tanglebrush Dr have any available units?
9908 Tanglebrush Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 9908 Tanglebrush Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9908 Tanglebrush Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9908 Tanglebrush Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9908 Tanglebrush Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9908 Tanglebrush Dr offer parking?
No, 9908 Tanglebrush Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9908 Tanglebrush Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9908 Tanglebrush Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9908 Tanglebrush Dr have a pool?
No, 9908 Tanglebrush Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9908 Tanglebrush Dr have accessible units?
No, 9908 Tanglebrush Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9908 Tanglebrush Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9908 Tanglebrush Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9908 Tanglebrush Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9908 Tanglebrush Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

