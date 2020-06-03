Rent Calculator
9900 Coolidge Drive
9900 Coolidge Drive
9900 Coolidge Drive
Location
9900 Coolidge Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9900 Coolidge Drive have any available units?
9900 Coolidge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9900 Coolidge Drive have?
Some of 9900 Coolidge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9900 Coolidge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9900 Coolidge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9900 Coolidge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9900 Coolidge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 9900 Coolidge Drive offer parking?
No, 9900 Coolidge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9900 Coolidge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9900 Coolidge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9900 Coolidge Drive have a pool?
No, 9900 Coolidge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9900 Coolidge Drive have accessible units?
No, 9900 Coolidge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9900 Coolidge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9900 Coolidge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
