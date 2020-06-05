All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

989 Harvest Salt Lane

989 Harvest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

989 Harvest Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Blakeford floorplan is a dynamite 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floorplan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 989 Harvest Salt Lane have any available units?
989 Harvest Salt Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 989 Harvest Salt Lane currently offering any rent specials?
989 Harvest Salt Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 989 Harvest Salt Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 989 Harvest Salt Lane is pet friendly.
Does 989 Harvest Salt Lane offer parking?
Yes, 989 Harvest Salt Lane offers parking.
Does 989 Harvest Salt Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 989 Harvest Salt Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 989 Harvest Salt Lane have a pool?
No, 989 Harvest Salt Lane does not have a pool.
Does 989 Harvest Salt Lane have accessible units?
No, 989 Harvest Salt Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 989 Harvest Salt Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 989 Harvest Salt Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 989 Harvest Salt Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 989 Harvest Salt Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

