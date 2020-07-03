Amenities

9857 Old Field Dr. Available 06/17/19 Charming Home in McKinney on a Tree Lined Street! - Charming Home in Frisco on a Tree Lined Street! Enter into a formal living room that includes a cozy decorative fireplace with attached mantle and over sized windows. The kitchen is complete with an open layout with island breakfast bar giving more counter space, stainless steal appliances, generous amount of cabinets, and an eat-in dining area to complete the kitchen. Spacious walk-in closets in all guest bedrooms along with large windows that bring in natural light. The master suite includes a wall of windows and window seat. Master bathroom features dual vanities, garden tub and separate shower and natural lighting. Low maintenance backyard with covered patio and privacy fence. Community pool and playground nearby. Highly ranked schools in Frisco ISD!!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2503116)